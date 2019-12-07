Gannett: 189 jobs, December; 400 jobs, January 23

Thomson Reuters

Newspaper giant Gannett laid off at least 189 employees at papers across the country following its merger with local paper giant GateHouse, who has also been known for cutting staff at local papers.

The cuts affected flagship paper USA Today, and nearly 40 other publications, according to a spreadsheet tallying the layoffs kept by Florida Times-Union journalist Andrew Pentazi.

In January, Gannett reportedly laid off journalists across the US the same day that Verizon’s layoffs were reported, following a round of voluntary buyouts.

Gannett was quiet about the layoffs, but Poynter reported on cuts that affected editors and senior journalists at local papers owned by Gannett in regions across the US. The New York Post reports that cuts affected as many as 400 people.