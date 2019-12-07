The Navy on Saturday identified the three people who were killed in a shooting at a naval air base in Pensacola, Fla., on Friday.

The three people who were killed in the incident are Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson 23, from Alabama; Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham, 19, from Florida and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters 21, from Georgia.

The trio were students of the Naval Aviation Schools Command.

NAS Pensacola commanding officer Tim Kinsella said in a statement that the students acted with courage.

“The Sailors that lost their lives in the line of duty and showed exceptional heroism and bravery in the face of evil,” Kinsella said. “When confronted, they didn’t run from danger; they ran towards it and saved lives.”

“If not for their actions, and the actions of the Naval Security Force that were the first responders on the scene, this incident could have been far worse,” he added.

Kinsella also expressed sadness in the statement, saying “We feel the loss profoundly and grieve with the family and friends of the deceased.”

The gunman was a killed in the Friday attack, which also injured several people.