Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has once again found herself in controversy, this time over touting an Amazon announcement to claim a misleading political victory.

Last summer, Ocasio-Cortez used her platform to generate opposition to Amazon’s plan to build a second headquarters in New York City, which would have brought 25,000 jobs to the area in exchange for $3 billion in state and local subsides. Amazon later withdrew its plans to open its second headquarters in the city due to the opposition.

On Friday, Amazon announced it would open a new office in Hudson Yards on the west side of Manhattan. According

to WCBS-TV, Amazon will not receive tax breaks for opening the office space.

Ocasio-Cortez celebrated the news on social media, taking a “victory lap” for herself.

But the freshman Democratic lawmaker was quickly called out for misleading her followers about the extent of Amazon’s announcement. In the way that Ocasio-Cortez framed the news, one might think that Amazon was opening their second headquarters in the city — bringing the 25,000 jobs with it — simply without the tax subsides that she opposed.

However, that is not what Amazon announced. In fact, the new office space will create only 1,500 jobs.

Unfortunately for New Yorkers, the new office space will also not bring with it the tremendous economic benefits that Amazon’s second headquarters will generate for decades to come.

Instead of Queens, which is part of Ocasio-Cortez’s congressional district, Amazon will build its second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, which sits just outside Washington, D.C.