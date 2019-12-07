The individual who attacked Naval Air Station Pensacola hosted a party to watch videos of mass shootings before the incident, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

According to the AP:

A US official says the Saudi student who fatally shot three people at a Florida naval base had hosted a dinner party the night before to watch videos of mass shootings. https://t.co/gZzeVS9qfk — The Associated Press (@AP) December 7, 2019

Breitbart News reported that an attacker allegedly used a handgun to fatally shoot three people December 6, 2019, and wound many more. The gunman was shot and killed by Escambia County sheriff’s deputies.

The AP reports that the Pensacola gunman was an aviation student from Saudi Arabia, and NBC News reported that the gunman’s name was Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani.

NBC 6 South Florida tweeted a photo of the attacker:

UPDATE: Officials have identified the Pensacola naval base shooting suspect as Mohammed Saeed A Alshamrani. Authorities say they are investigating if the incident is terrorism-related. The latest here: https://t.co/eUmEqv4RU7 pic.twitter.com/dr6bm4CeLO — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) December 6, 2019

Hours after the Pensacola attack, Breitbart News noted a New York Times report indicating six Saudis were detained after the shooting. Three of the six allegedly filmed the entire attack.

