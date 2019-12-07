Actor Ryan Reynolds poked fun at the recent controversy surrounding in-home fitness equipment company Peloton over its new ad.

The same actress featured in the Peloton ad appears in a video Reynolds posted to Twitter promoting his Aviation Gin brand. In the video, the actress stares blankly at the camera before she and two friends toast to “new beginnings.”

The actress, since identified as Monica Ruiz and now widely known as “Peloton wife” on Twitter, proceeds to down her entire drink as her friends encourage her, and then one of them passes her an unfinished drink.

“You look great, by the way,” one of the other actresses in the commercial can be heard saying to Ruiz as the camera cuts away.

Reynolds’s tweet includes the caption “Exercise bike not included.”

Reynolds’s tweet promoting his gin has been viewed nearly 5 million times as of Saturday morning, garnering more than 25,000 retweets and 165,000 likes.

It was widely praised on social media as a well-timed and creative marketing campaign.

The ad for Aviation Gin is a tongue-in-cheek jab at Peloton’s commercial titled “The Gift That Gives Back,” which was released last month but has been featured heavily as the holidays approach.

The commercial features Ruiz filming herself in a video diary to her male partner detailing the year she spent using the Peloton bike he gave her.

Critics of the ad have called it sexist, arguing that the 30-second commercial gives the impression that the male partner wanted the woman to lose weight.

In defense of the ad, a spokesperson for Peloton said in a statement, “Our holiday spot was created to celebrate that fitness and wellness journey.”

“While we’re disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial, we are encouraged by — and grateful for — the outpouring of support we’ve received from those who understand what we were trying to communicate,” the spokesperson added.