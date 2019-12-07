Former Black Caucus Chair and Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) joined Al Sharpton on Politics Nation on MSNBC on Saturday.

Rep. Fudge UNLOADED on the Democrat Party and presidential candidates Mike Bloomberg and Pete Buttigieg.

Rep. Fudge slammed the Democrat Party telling Rev. Al that the Democrat Party talks the talk but doesn’t really walk the walk.

Rep. Marcia Fudge joins me on #PoliticsNation to talk about her candidate, Senator Kamala Harris, pulling out the 2020 race for President. pic.twitter.com/mmBQpRwwk1 — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) December 7, 2019

Fudge then went on to unload on Mayor Bloomberg and Pete Buttigieg.

Rep. Marcia Fudge: It should have been telling that Kamala Harris had a majority of the Black Caucus. That in itself should have been telling. I’ll say that. I certainly cannot support a Bloomberg… How do you go on TV and say, “Oh my bad. I shouldn’t have treated black and brown men like that, harassing them just for walking on the street of New York City.” Or, put surveillance on Muslims. I can’t support that. I can’t support a Pete Buttigieg who I think has real black issues.

