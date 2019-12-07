President Trump spoke to the press Saturday at the White House as he departed for Florida for speeches before the Israeli-American Council National Summit in Hollywood and a Republican fundraising dinner in Aventura, telling reporters that his personal attorney former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani “found plenty” of “good information” during his recent trip to Ukraine and Europe. Trump said he believes Giuliani wants to present a report to the Attorney General William Barr and to Congress. Trump added Giuliani has not told him what he found.

Giuliani reportedly traveled to Budapest and Ukraine to meet with Ukrainians about corruption.

Video:

Trump says that Giuliani found “a lot of good information” during his recent trip to Europe to dig up dirt on the Bidens, and is “gonna make a report I think to the Attorney General and Congress” about it. pic.twitter.com/TWnoUsSqSf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 7, 2019

Excerpt from White House transcript:

Q Did Rudy Giuliani tell you why he was going to Europe? And do you approve? THE PRESIDENT: Well, I just know he came back from someplace, and he’s going to make a report, I think to the Attorney General and to Congress. He says he has a lot of good information. I have not spoken to him about that information. But Rudy, as you know, has been one of the great crime fighters of the last 50 years. And he did get back from Europe just recently, and I know — he has not told me what he found, but I think he wants to go before Congress and say — and also to the Attorney General and the Department of Justice. I hear he’s found plenty, yeah.

Complete video of President Trump speaking to reporters:

New: Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach says he’s met Giuliani in Kyiv to form bilateral group to investigate misuse of US taxpayer money in Ukraine, appeals to Lindsey Graham, Devin Nunes, Mick Mulvaney for help. https://t.co/26lHRF7qxs pic.twitter.com/TYSUJvkOco — Lucian Kim (@Lucian_Kim) December 5, 2019

Excerpt from a Reuters report on Giuliani’s trip:

An independent Ukrainian lawmaker said on Thursday he had met U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer in Kiev to discuss the alleged misuse of U.S. taxpayer money by Ukrainian state bodies. In a statement on Facebook accompanied by photos of the meeting, Andriy Derkach said the two had discussed the creation of an interparliamentary group to fight corruption. …As first reported by the New York Times, lawyer Rudy Giuliani has traveled to Budapest and Kiev this week to meet current and former Ukrainian officials for a documentary series amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry. …As first reported by the New York Times, lawyer Rudy Giuliani has traveled to Budapest and Kiev this week to meet current and former Ukrainian officials for a documentary series amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry. …Giuliani also met former Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko, according to pictures posted on Twitter and a statement on Facebook by Lutsenko’s spokeswoman. While he was prosecutor general, Lutsenko privately met Giuliani twice this year: in New York in January and later somewhere in Poland…

Giuliani has posted a few comments on his trip: “The Accounts Chamber in Ukraine found an alleged misuse of $5.3B in U.S. funds during the Obama administration while Biden was “Point Man.” Obama embassy urged Ukrainian police NOT to investigate! Stay tuned to find out why…Shocking disclosure: Much of the $5.3B in US Aid Ukraine reported as misused was given to the embassy’s favored NGO’s. At the time Yovanovitch, witness for the Witchunt, was the Amb. That embassy directed the police not to investigate. Wonder why Obama forgot Art. 2, Sec. 3.”

“Presidential Legal Obligations 101: Art 2, Sec. 3 of the US Constitution obligates the President to investigate and ask for investigations of corruption in countries we provide funds to. Who ever heard of a president being impeached for carrying out his constitutional mandate?…It comes as a huge shock to Democrats that

@realDonaldTrump will ask for investigations concerning violations of US laws & misused hard-earned tax payer dollars. It’s called his legal obligation under Article 2, Sec. 3 of the US Constitution. Ignored by Obama.”

“In reviewing my notes, it seems to me that a large scale joint investigation into Ukraine and the US would uncover and recover billions stolen by crooks, from both countries, at the highest levels. This would be the most effective way to bring our two countries together.”

