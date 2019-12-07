(THE BLAZE) On Thursday night, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump told a large crowd gathered in Washington, D.C., for the lighting of the National Christmas Tree that the biblical story of the birth of Jesus Christ is the true meaning of the holiday season.

“In 1923, President Calvin Coolidge lit the first National Christmas tree,” Trump said, according to a transcript of his remarks shared by LifeSiteNews. “Later that night, African-American community centers held an outdoor worship service on these grounds, and during that service the Washington Monument was illuminated with a beautiful cross, a powerful reminder of the meaning of Christmas.”

