In a hat tip to Newsmax TV, President Donald Trump tweeted out a report on his strong jobs numbers, and slams on impeachment and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday.

“Trump economist Steve Moore tells Newsmax TV: Strong jobs data undercuts any impeachment argument http://ow.ly/WjuT50xu4N6,” he began in a series of three tweets.

Appearing on Friday’s “America Talks Live” with host John Cardillo, Steve Moore’s economic sagacity is often featured by Newsmax and the cable TV news network that is now in 70 million homes.

Then, in an ensuing tweet:

“‘I have no idea what the plan is from the Democrats, it makes no sense to me. Nancy Pelosi can go on public TV and claim that it’s “uncontested proof?” I mean, that’s an outright lie,’ @RepDLesko tells @JohnFBachman. [via #NewsmaxNow on http://newsmaxtv.com].”

Rep. Debbie Lasko, R-Ariz., appeared Friday with John Bachman, the host of “Newsmax Now,” which can be viewed on weeknights at 6 and 9 p.m. ET.

“‘Pelosi despises you people who don’t live in the coastal areas,'” Trump also tweeted. “‘They hate you because you brought President Trump to the Presidency . . . She prays for the president, I just don’t know what president it is, cause it ain’t this president.” – @WinterbleShow.”

“The Brett Winterble Show” is on Newsmax TV weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon ET.

