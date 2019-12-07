(CNN) Another Confederate monument is close to being relocated, this time it’s in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History approved a plan to relocate a Confederate monument on the University of Mississippi’s campus Friday, according to a statement from university Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce.

The next step will be the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning, which oversees the state’s public universities, deciding to approve the relocation plan or not, Boyce said.

The monument — dedicated in 1906 — stands at a prominent location on campus and portrays the figure of an unarmed Confederate infantryman, according to Confederate Monument Relocation Project documents from the school.

