The United States ambassador to Denmark reportedly banned a NATO expert who has been a critic of President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he will ‘temporarily hold off’ on declaring Mexican drug cartels as terror organization House Judiciary Committee formally receives impeachment report Artist behind gold toilet offered to Trump sells banana duct-taped to a wall for 0,000 MORE from speaking at a Copenhagen event that marked the alliance’s 70th anniversary.

Stanley Sloan, a visiting professor at Middlebury College, fellow at the Atlantic Council and former CIA analyst, was disinvited from the Dec. 10 event hosted by the Danish Atlantic Council. The organization said the embassy communicated that it was uncomfortable with Sloan speaking, Buzzfeed News reported.

Sloan tweeted Saturday that “I’ve just received word from the Danish Atlantic Council that the US Embassy in Copenhagen, a cosponsor of the meeting, has vetoed my participation due to my critical evaluation of Trump’s impact on transatlantic relations. Stunned and concerned about our country.”

Lars Bangert Struwe, the head of the Danish Atlantic Council, wrote in an email to Sloan that “[T]he Danish Atlantic Council via the official channels became instructed that Ambassador Carla Sands does not want presence at the Conference.” The event was planned in conjunction with the U.S. embassy, Buzzfeed News reported.

Sands is a former actress, chiropractor and board member, in addition to making contributions to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and his inauguration.

“The US embassy demanded that he be removed as a speaker,” Struwe said in an email to BuzzFeed News.

Struwe told Sloan that the embassy’s move was “in total disharmony with the way, the Danish Atlantic Council want to act.”

“Thus knowing that you do criticize the President of the United States, we believe that Freedom of Speech is paramount in every democracy, and we do not see a conflict between the Freedom of Speech and participating as a Speaker at an international conference,” Struwe wrote, Buzzfeed News reported.

“Having said that, the Danish Atlantic Council is not in a position, where we can ignore the given instructions by the Embassy of the United States, when the instructions are clear and specific.”

Sloan told the outlet that he and the organization “basically got caught in this web of Trumpism, which is destructive of our democracy.” Sloan was planning to discuss challenges to NATO and say that, if Trump is reelected, the alliance could be in further trouble.

He said he has criticized Democratic and Republican administrations alike during his more than 40-year career, and he always admired the State Department for “sponsoring people like me who went out and told what they thought was the truth and the facts and didn’t pull their punches.”

President Trump has been critical of NATO, calling on allies to meet the organization’s defense spending target of 2 percent of gross domestic product.

