Internet personality Brother Nature was viciously attacked at a sandwich shop in Miami on Saturday, and it was all caught on video.

The social media sensation, whose real name is Kelvin Peña, confirmed on Saturday the authenticity of a video of him being pummeled by an unidentified man.

He clearly not fighting back in the first fight yet the guy still goes out for some more after he’s curled up trying to protect himself… brother nature is genuine kind guy. Those ppl in the restaurant didn’t even help him smh. I hope that guy gets his ass beat

The assault occurred at La Sandwicherie, and the attacker is seen on camera repeatedly kicking Peña in the head. Moments later, the man grabs a cup from the counter and pours liquid on him.

