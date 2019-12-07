(WJLA) Pastor Jerry Williams of Mount Ararat Church in Stafford, Virginia, has taken to Facebook to share news about some charitable contributions the church was able to make recently to Spotsylvania and Stafford County Public Schools.

“I thought that I would take just a moment to tell you of something that I think is inspiring, that I have the privilege to get to do,” Williams says in the video, posted on Dec. 2. “I have the privilege to be able to have three checks that are about to pay off the schoolroom lunch debt for Kate Waller Barrett Elementary, Moncure Elementary, and Winding Creek Elementary School.”

According to Stafford County Public Schools, Mount Ararat gave them four checks to cover lunch debt at four different schools for a total donation of $10,400. The fourth school was Parkridge Elementary. The school district says it “is appreciative of community partners such as Mount Ararat Church that support students and staff.”

