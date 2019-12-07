(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Dem Senator Warren was taking questions in New Hampshire at a town hall when a voter asked her about her false claims of Native American ancestry.

Warren gave a scripted answer and claimed she never benefited from being a fake Indian.

“My family is very important to me and that’s why many years ago I sometimes identified as Native American,” Warren said.

Sometimes??

She continued, “Boston Globe did an investigation about this about a year and a half ago — it never had anything to do with any job I ever got or any benefit.”

