Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden showed that he lacked even basic knowledge about Obamacare — which was passed while he served as Vice President in the Obama administration — during an interview with Telemundo, falsely claiming that the law covers illegal aliens.

Biden’s lack of knowledge about former President Barack Obama’s so-called signature achievement is concerning considering the fact that the basic facts are laid out on the Obamacare website, which states that the only eligible persons are U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, and lawfully present immigrants.

Undocumented immigrants aren’t eligible to buy Marketplace health coverage, or for premium tax credits and other savings on Marketplace plans. But they may apply for coverage on behalf of documented individuals.

“Last June when I– NBC and Telemundo moderated that first debate with you– I didn’t– I don’t recall your clear answer,” Jose Diaz-Balart said. “Under your plan, should– would the 11, 12 million undocumented immigrants that live in the United States, that have been many for– generations, would they have access to health insurance?”

“Yes,” Biden responded. “Yes. They– they– if they can buy into the system like everybody else, that’s like the–”

Diaz-Balart fired back, “Because, you know, in ACA they can’t.”

“Yeah, yeah, I know. Well, they can, that’s my point,” Biden falsely claimed. “They’d continue to be able to do that.”

“They cannot under the– Obamacare,” Diaz-Balart tried to get Biden to understand.

Biden responded, “Well, and that’s my point. They will, though. They will be able to buy in just like– look, e– remember all the talk about how all the– all– all– all the– the immigration and the flow of people into the country is gonna ruin Social Security, it’s extended Social Security because people are paying. Undocumenteds [sic] who are working are paying in– on their paychecks into Social Security. The same exact thing happens in terms of Obamacare, will become Bidencare, which is– building out Obamacare, making it– putting more money into Obamacare– to make it more affordable, number one, and providing a public option. And they’d be able to buy in just like anyone else could.”

Joe Biden falsely says illegal immigrants are covered under Obamacare, then is corrected by Telemundo’s José Díaz-Balart. Then Biden says that under his health care plan illegal immigrants will be covered.pic.twitter.com/EGLyFV5KkJ — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) December 6, 2019

Biden then was confronted about his son, Hunter Biden, working on the board of Burisma while he was Vice President, a subject that Biden exploded at a voter over earlier in the week, calling the voter “fat” and “a damn liar” and then challenging him to a push-up contest.

Biden denied that his son made a lot of money while working in Ukraine and then stated that it was not wrong for his son to be conducting business dealings in countries where Biden was conducting work on behalf of the U.S. government, including Ukraine and China.

After being repeatedly pressed, Diaz-Balart asked, “Is it wrong?”

Biden refused to answer the question and instead deflected to attacking President Donald Trump, saying, “Well, I’m not– look, here’s what I’m not gonna do. I’m not gonna– and I know you’re not intending to do this, play the game to take the eye off the culprit. The culprit here is what may have looked bad but wasn’t anything wrong is totally different than whether a president has held up $400 million in aid that– for a Ukrainian military when Ukrainians are dying, getting shot dead by Russians in uniforms without marks on them in the Donbass, that is criminal. That is– can you imagine that? It’s like [UNINTEL] sayin’, it’s like sayin’ to a governor in a state, ‘You have a tragedy, unless you agree to support me next time I run I’m not gonna bring any– I’m not gonna allow any federal aid to come to help your citizens.’ Come on.”