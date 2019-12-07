The Trump economy continues with arguably the best economy in US history.

Job numbers released today through the end of November show an increase of another 266,000 jobs! And the unemployment rate remains at historic lows of 3.5 %!

The White House continues to report that this economy could arguably be the best all time… because it is.

But when you dig down into the numbers you see the Trump economy is helping minorities, non-college grads, and blue-collar workers the most.

Blacks, Hispanics and non-college graduates are seeing the greatest gains!

Trump advisor Steve Cortez broke down the numbers and explained how minorities and non-college grads are excelling the most in the Trump economy.

Trump advisor @CortesSteve tells @WarRoom2020 Trump may have won election on Friday. Best Economy in 50 years! While Democrats wallow in sham impeachment pic.twitter.com/uHYb7d9pp2 — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) December 7, 2019

Steve Cortez at Real Clear Politics reported:

The headlines of the employment report deserve celebration, with 266,000 new jobs created last month, including 54,000 in manufacturing. But the details reveal even better news for the U.S. workforce. For example, the quality of the increases matches the quantity of new hires, as yearly earnings exceeded 3% growth for the 16th consecutive month, a mark seen in only three months, total, during the Obama years. In addition, those wage gains now flow overwhelmingly to workers previously left behind. For example, blue-collar wage growth exceeded white-collar wage growth; non-college grads outperformed those with degrees; and black incomes surpassed those of whites. The point here is not to engage in the divisiveness of liberal identity politics. All Americans presently enjoy robust wage growth. But it is also important to highlight the tangible benefits to groups that most needed a leg up on the economic ladder. A key driver of the new dynamism in the labor market has been the revitalized small business sector. Hispanics, as the statistically most entrepreneurial demographic in America, benefit handsomely from the renewed zeal of start-ups. As Friday’s report detailed, the Latino jobless rate has been under 5% for 20 straight months. Prior to President Trump, there had only been one month ever of sub-5% Hispanic joblessness, back in 2006. But at last, tax and regulatory relief have unleashed the animal spirits of American strivers. No wonder a recent CNBC survey of small business owners found Trump’s approval rating at a new record high of 60%. In 2017, that same study showed only a +3% net approval/disapproval rating for the president. Now, the figure among small business owners has exploded to +20% in favor of the president. Not surprisingly, this economic vitality is spurring record optimism, and right into the key Christmas shopping season. For example, the respected University of Michigan survey of consumer sentiment recently registered above 95.0 — for the 30th month out of the last 35. For context, the last time that study showed such a sustained level of elevated enthusiasm was during the tech boom of the late 1990s.

