Leading Democratic Party presidential candidate took the stage in Cedar Rapids on Saturday and started muttering something about spaghetti sauce during his speech to the Teamsters.

This is just bizarre.

John Cardillo is right – At this point it’s just cruel to pretend he’s all there.

At this point it’s just cruel to pretend that Biden is all there: pic.twitter.com/AbcqKiolOn — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) December 7, 2019

The post WTH?… Joe Biden Starts Muttering Something About Stacking Spaghetti Sauce During Teamster Speech (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.