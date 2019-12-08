One of the abortionists caught in a 2015 undercover video report in which Planned Parenthood and other abortionists boasted about and negotiated over pay for the body parts of unborn babies is being sued for describing those videos as fake.

In fact, a federal appeals court previously had ruled that there wasn’t evidence of deception in the videos released by the Center for Medical Progress.

The organization’s investigators went undercover into various abortion businesses and business conventions, capturing on video abortionists’ statements about their sales of body parts.

One infamously said she wanted higher pay for the body parts because “I want a Lamborghini.”

One of those caught, Savita Ginde, now a former Planned Parenthood abortion business operator, has published a book, and made speeches, condemning the undercover videos as faked and dubbed.

So the CMP is suing her for defamation.

The complaint has been filed in Jefferson County District Court in Golden, Colorado, by the law firm of Andrew Contiguglia of Denver.

The CMP announced: “As part of the video series release in July 2015, CMP published undercover footage of its meeting with Dr. Ginde, then the Chief Medical Officer of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, where CMP undercover investigators posed as representatives of a biotech company seeking to purchase and re-sell human fetal organs and tissues, modeling themselves after real-life fetal tissue wholesaler companies like StemExpress, Advanced Bioscience Resources, and DaVinci Biosciences, who partnered with various Planned Parenthood facilities. DaVinci was shut down by a southern California District Attorney on account of CMP’s undercover reporting.

“In the footage, Dr. Ginde can be seen responding to CMP project lead David Daleiden’s comparison of a flat fee per fetus versus per-organ pricing for aborted fetal remains, stating, ‘I think a per-item thing works a little better, just because we can see how much we can get out of it.’ Dr. Ginde also describes on the footage how frequently a fetus may be delivered intact for organ harvesting: ‘If someone delivers before we are able to see them for a procedure, then we are intact,’ and that, ‘Intact is probably less than 10 percent.'”

CMP confirmed Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Montains had been selling aborted fetal tissue to Colorado State University for $160 per specimen.

CMP explained at the end of 2018, Ginde published a memoir and made speeches, “in which she falsely claims that the undercover footage is ‘dubbed’, ‘spliced and diced’, and even ‘fabricated’ and ‘fake’, and that it does not reflect her actual statements.”

The problem is that in federal court just this month, “Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains and Planned Parenthood Federation of America stipulated that ‘the words used by [Planned Parenthood’s] personnel and the [CMP investigators] in the video recorded by the [investigators] were spoken by those persons.'”

“I welcome Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers, current and former, speaking honestly and publicly about their work, especially as it regards fetal experimentation and organ harvesting,” Daleiden said in a statement released by his organization. “This is the reason CMP’s undercover footage continues to have such a profound impact on the public conscience. But anyone who tries to attack our undercover reporting by making false statements about our work should expect to make a public correction or be held accountable in a court of law.”

First Amendment lawyer Harmeet Dhillon of the Dhillon Law Group, who filed the complaint on behalf of Daleiden and CMP, noted, “The First Amendment protects the rights of every American, including Dr. Ginde, to disagree with my clients and express their own views publicly – –but when someone makes demonstrably false statements and refuses to correct them, as Dr. Ginde repeatedly did in multiple forums, our clients have the right to set the record straight in court, and we look forward to our day in court against Dr. Ginde.”

In a commentary in the Washington Examiner, Samantha Kamman explained, “There is no evidence that Ginde’s words in the videos were anything but her own.”

She noted that the videos caught Ginde “agreeing to a cumulative payment for each harvested body part and suggesting ways to avoid legal consequences.”

And, she noted, “Ginde’s claim that CMP fabricated facts and added misleading content to their videos is easy to disprove. The accuracy of the recordings was even acknowledged by Planned Parenthood during their recently concluded lawsuit against the independent journalist group.”

The commentary continued, “Interestingly, Ginde admitted in her book that she ‘never fully watched any of [the] videos and had no intention of ever doing so.’ Despite this, Ginde proclaimed Daleiden to be a pusher of ‘propaganda’ and a ‘man without honor,’ and her statements purposefully misrepresented the character of Daleiden. Unfortunately, Ginde’s labeling of the videos as ‘fake’ made it easy for media outlets to decry the recordings as having been ‘heavily edited,’ an accusation that was later refuted by an investigation by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.”

