On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Weekends,” Rep. Al Green (D-TX) said the issues of slavery and racism needed to be addressed in the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

When asked about impeachment articles, Green said, “I believe that the American people understand that this is something that we must do at this point. I don’t speak for all of the American people. About a majority seem to think so. And I think that we’re moving forward in a very cautious and prudent way, which is what is expected. But I also think that if we don’t include some of the things that are important to people of color, then I think that our business won’t be finished. I do believe, ma’am, that we have to deal with the original sin. We have to deal with slavery. Slavery was the thing that put all of what President Trump has done lately into motion.”

He continued, “The president has played on racism, and he’s used that as a weapon to galvanize a base of support, to mobilize people. We cannot overlook what happened when he came down the escalator and just demeaned people of color — when he talked about the s-hole countries. He has found a way to use ugly words to his benefit and to the detriment of the people who are the object of his words.”

He added, “So I appreciate whatever we will do, but until we deal with the issue of invidious discrimination as it relates to LGBTQ community, the antisemitism, the racism, the Islamophobia, the transphobia, and also the misogyny that he has exemplified, I don’t think our work is done.”

