President Trump spoke to the Israeli-American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Florida Saturday night. He was received with chants of four more years and closed the evening being hugged on stage by the Shalva Band after a moving performance of God Bless America.

Trump has been the most pro-Israel president in recent years and the liberal media cannot stand it, so what do they do about an event where Trump is given a hero’s welcome by Jewish-Americans? They lie and misreport a joke he made to friends and competitors in the real estate business.

Here’s is what Trump said to laughter from those in attendance: “A lot of you are in the real estate business because I know you very well, you’re brutal killers. You’re not nice people at all, but you have to vote for me. You have no choice. You’re not gonna vote for Pocahontas, I can tell you that. You’re not going to vote for the wealth tax! Yeah, let’s take a hundred percent of your wealth away! No, no, even if you don’t like me – some of you don’t, some of you I don’t like at all, actually. And you’re going to be my biggest supporters because you’ll be out of business in about 15 minutes if they get in.”

And here is how it was reported. Vox’s Aaron Rupar set the table by his deliberately misleading caption of a clip of Trump’s comments, “Trump, speaking to the Israeli American Council: “You’re not nice people at all, but you have to vote for me. You have no choice. You’re not going to vote for Pocahontas, I can tell you that. You’re not going to vote for the wealth tax!”

Trump, speaking to the Israeli American Council: “You’re not nice people at all, but you have to vote for me. You have no choice. You’re not going to vote for Pocahontas, I can tell you that. You’re not going to vote for the wealth tax!” pic.twitter.com/IXoaVUw6MU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 8, 2019

And the lie was off and running with Rupar’s video receiving over 1 million views:

Yahoo News republished a hit job by the Independent headlined : “Trump says pro-Israel group will vote for him to protect their money: ‘You’re not nice people at all. You’re not going to vote for the wealth tax’”

Rolling Stone also reported based on Rupar’s misleading tweet, “Trump Uses ‘Pocahontas’ Slur While Telling Jewish Voters That Warren Will Take ‘Your Wealth Away’“

A Democrat Jewish Michigan group makes political hay off the smear in advance of Trump’s December 18 rally in Battle Creek, ““When a president of the United States appears before an audience of American Jews and calls them “brutal killers” and “not very nice people at all,” what do you call it?””

Our Chair @NoahArbit on @realDonaldTrump’s latest antisemitic comments: “When a president of the United States appears before an audience of American Jews and calls them “brutal killers” and “not very nice people at all,” what do you call it?” pic.twitter.com/ncqoawEIO3 — Michigan Jewish Democrats (@MIJewishDems) December 8, 2019

One lone member of the media got it right, Andalou’s Vakkas Doğantekin, “This comment is way out of context. Trump talks about the experience of Jews in real state business in a joking way. ‘You are not nice people at all’ here means it is very hard to compete with you. Jews at the audience are laughing because the way Trump talks is funny.”

This comment is way out of context. Trump talks about the experience of Jews in real state business in a joking way. ‘You are not nice people at all’ here means it is very hard to compete with you. Jews at the audience are laughing because the way Trump talks is funny. https://t.co/kZFokNlYNk — Vakkas Doğantekin (@vdogantekin) December 8, 2019

