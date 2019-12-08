(STUDY FINDS) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Stress is hardly ever considered a good thing, but a surprising new study finds that experiencing a little bit of stress and adversity early on in life may just extend one’s lifespan.

By studying a type of roundworm called C. elegans, researchers at the University of Michigan have discovered that oxidative stress early in life increases stress resistance later on in adulthood.

Oxidative stress is a naturally occurring form of stress at the cellular level, or part of the aging process. However, it can also be caused from other stressful situations such as exercise, calorie restriction, and pollution exposure. Essentially, this form of stress occurs when cells produce too many oxidants and free radicals than they really need.

