Creepy Grandpa Joe is used to reporters throwing softballs at him so he snapped when Axios founder Mike Allen asked him about his crooked son Hunter and the millions he made sitting on the board of Burisma Holdings.

Mike Allen, during an ‘Axios on HBO’ interview, confronted Biden about his son Hunter and his multi-million dollar gig sitting on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company.

Biden became so frustrated with Mike Allen that he yelled, “Come on man!”

“Hunter Biden, your son, was getting paid a lot of money to serve on the board of a Ukrainian energy company facing serious corruption charges — you were the Vice President running point on Ukraine — the average Joe hears that and says that sounds fishy,” Mike Allen said.

“What’s your understanding of what your son was doing for an extraordinary amount of money?” Mike Allen asked Biden.

“I don’t know what he was doing. I knew he was on the board. I found out he was on the board after he was on the board and that was it,” Biden said.

Mike Allen asked Biden if he wanted to get to the bottom of why Hunter was being paid so much money from Burisma and Biden replied, “No, because I trust my son!”

Mike Allen pushed back and this is when Biden snapped at him.

“You guys are amazing,” Biden said awkwardly laughing. “You know that there is not one single bit of evidence — not one little tiny bit to suggest that anything done was wrong — you know that, but you keep asking me these questions!” Biden said.

WATCH:

.@JoeBiden on his son Hunter’s work in Ukraine: “I don’t know what he was doing.”@mikeallen: “Well you’ve had a lot of time. Isn’t this something you want to get to the bottom of?” Biden: “No. Because I trust my son.” @dctvny @hbodocs pic.twitter.com/zozGlVZ3WP — Axios (@axios) December 8, 2019

Biden refuses to address his drug addict son Hunter’s many sweetheart deals with Ukraine, China, Romania etc so he’s getting frustrated as people keep the heat on him by pressing him about his corruption.

The post Biden Snaps at Reporter Asking About His Son Hunter and Burisma, ‘Come On! You Keep Asking Me These Questions!’ (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.