Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden praised a pro-confederacy group “who continue to display the Confederate flag” as “fine people” in newly resurfaced video highlighted by the Trump campaign.

The video is significant in large part due to the number of times that Biden has engaged in smearing President Donald Trump with the patently false claim that the president said white supremacists and neo-Nazis were “very fine people” in the wake of the Charlottesville tragedy in 2017.

The video of Biden, from 1993, happened during the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg while Biden was representing Delaware in the U.S. Senate.

Biden made the remarks while responding to comments from another Senator on the Judiciary Committee about a speech that Democratic Senator Howell Heflin delivered on the floor of the Senate.

Biden said [emphasis added], “I, too, heard that speech and, for the public listening to this, the Senator made a very moving and eloquent speech, as a son of the Confederacy, acknowledging that it was time to change and yield to a position that Senator Carol Moseley-Braun raised on the Senate floor, not granting a Federal charter to an organization made up of many fine people who continue to display the Confederate flag as a symbol.”

WATCH:

Joe Biden called the United Daughters Of The Confederacy “an organization made up of many fine people who continue to display the Confederate flag.” pic.twitter.com/uWRNUCU4sO — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 8, 2019

Biden has repeatedly lied about remarks that Trump made in the wake of what transpired in Charlottesville in August 2017, falsely claiming that Trump said that there were very fine people on the side of the white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

Biden even launched his campaign on that lie, saying in his campaign launch video:

Charlottesville is also home to a defining moment for this nation in the last few years. It was there on August of 2017 we saw Klansmen and white supremacists and neo-Nazis come out in the open. Their crazed faces, illuminated by torches, veins bulging and bearing the fangs of racism. Chanting the same anti-Semitic bile heard across Europe in the thirties. And they were met by a courageous group of Americans. And a violent clash ensued. And a brave young woman lost her life. And that’s when we heard the words of the President of the United States that stunned the world and shocked the conscience of this nation. He said there were quote “some very fine people on both sides.” Very fine people on both sides? With those words the President of the United States assigned a moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it. And in that moment I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I had ever seen in my lifetime.

Trump was referring to a group of people who were protesting the removal of a historical monument of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Even CNN’s Jake Tapper, who is a heavily biased critic of the president, admitted earlier this year in response to Biden’s video that Trump did not call neo-Nazis and white supremacists “very fine people.”

In his speech at the time, Trump said:

And you had people – and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the White nationalists, because they should be condemned totally – but you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and White nationalists, Okay? And the press has treated them absolutely unfairly. Now, in the other group also, you had some fine people. But you also had troublemakers, and you see them come with the black outfits and with the helmets and with the baseball bats. You had a lot of bad people in the other group.

“He’s not saying that the neo-Nazis and white supremacists are very fine people,” Tapper said, as he noted that Trump was referring to protesters who did not want Confederate monuments removed and who were separate from the neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

Biden was confronted by Breitbart’s Joel Pollak over the false claim and Biden proceeded to explode on Pollak for confronting him on the lie.

Biden, on the other hand, has a history of praising racist segregationist Democratic Senators, stating that they were very civil.