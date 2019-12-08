Two House Democrats who represent Trump districts voted against formalizing the House impeachment probe back in October.

Jeff Van Drew, 66, a freshman who represents New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, and Collin Peterson of Minnesota, 75, a conservative Democrat who represents Minnesota’s 7th District, were the only two lawmakers from either party to cross the aisle.

President Trump carried Rep. Collin Peterson’s district by nearly 31 points in 2016.

On Thursday Michigan Democrat Dan Kildee signaled he may abandon Pelosi’s sinking ship. Kildee said his constituents would prefer Congress to focus on “kitchen-table” issues rather than impeaching President Donald Trump.

And a new poll by American Action Network finds three more “moderate” Democrats are likely to face defeat in November for backing the sham impeachment.

AAN polled in the swing districts of Reps. SUSIE LEE (D-Nev.) and ANTHONY BRINDISI (D-N.Y.) and the very heavily Trump district represented by Rep. KENDRA HORN (D-Okla.). HERE’S THE TOPLINE: IMPEACHMENT APPEARS — at this point, according to this polling — to be a liability. In BRINDISI’S and LEE’S districts, 53% of voters are less likely to vote for them if they support impeachment. 48% of voters are less likely to vote for HORN — whose district is quite conservative. THIS IS NOTABLE TOO … MORE THAN 60% in each of these districts say they believe voters, not the impeachment process, should decide whether to keep Trump in office.

Here are the 31 Democrats WILL LOSE THEIR SEAT if they DARE to vote for this sham impeachment!

Via Paul Sperry.

Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.)

Lucy McBath’s (D-Ga.)

Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.)

Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.)

Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa)

Dave Loebsack (D-Iowa)

Cindy Axne’s (D-Iowa)

Jared Golden (D-Maine)

Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.)

Haley Stevens (D-Mich.)

Angie Craig (D-Minn.)

Collin Peterson (D-Minn.)

Susie Lee’s (D-Nev.)

Chris Pappas’s (D-N.H.)

Jefferson Van Drew (D-N.J.)

Andy Kim (D-N.J.)

Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.)

Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.)

Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.)

Max Rose (D-N.Y.)

Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.)

Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.)

Anthony Brindisi (D-N.Y.)

Kendra Horn(D-Okla.)

Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.)

Conor Lamb (D-Pa.)

Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.)

Ben McAdams (D-Utah)

Elaine Luria’s (D-Va.)

Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.)

Ron Kind (D-Wis.)

A vote for impeachment is a vote to the unemployment line.

