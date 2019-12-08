House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

Rep. Nunes told Maria he will take legal action against Rep. Adam Schiff for leaking his phone records in a political maneuver to embarrass and smear the Republican lawmaker.

Rep. Devin Nunes: We’re putting together a legal team. Republican members of Congress have to be concerned because if they every spoke to any of these people their records will be released. And I think journalists should be concerned… So state law, I’m a California, so for sure state law, you cannot release somebody’s phone records. So for sure that right has been violated. But we also have to look at the constitutional aspects of this.

