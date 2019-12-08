Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures on Sunday morning.

Rep. Collins told Maria he is calling for a delay in the scheduled Monday morning impeachment hearing after Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler dumped a myriad of new documents on Republican lawmakers on Saturday night just hours before the first scheduled impeachment hearing on Monday morning.

Maria Bartiromo: So explain to me what happened. You say Adam Schiff just dumped thousands of pages of new documents in your lap just last night?

Rep. Doug Collins: Yesterday afternoon, we sure did… Yesterday, the Adam Schiff Report and all the underlying documents, they decided to give us all the underlying documents but not just from his committee but from Budget and Foreign Affairs, as well. This is not fair. There is no way we can process these thousands of documents. But better yet the Democrats can’t process these documents.