(STUDY FINDS) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. — High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a major contributor to the nearly 18 million lives lost each year to heart disease. While certain lifestyle changes like a healthy diet, consistent exercise, and weight loss have been proven to help lower blood pressure, maintaining those changes is often easier said than done. That’s why researchers from Brown University say mindfulness training, the technique of clearing one’s mind and focusing on the present moment, can be beneficial for blood pressure patients by improving attention control, emotion regulation, and self-awareness of daily habits.

“We know enough about hypertension that we can theoretically control it in everybody — yet in about half of all people diagnosed, it is still out of control,” says lead author Eric Loucks, an associate professor of epidemiology, behavioral and social sciences, and medicine, in a release. “Mindfulness may represent another approach to helping these people bring their blood pressure down, by allowing them to understand what’s happening in their minds and bodies.”

