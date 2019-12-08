House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) was confronted Sunday over remarks he made about then-Bill Clinton’s impending impeachment in 1998 that would prove his current political pursuit against President Donald Trump to be hypocritical.

In 1998, Nadler, being that he is a Democrat, opposed Clinton’s impeachment. CNN host Dana Bash confronted Nadler on “State of the Union” with what he said at the time:

They must never be a narrowly voted impeachment or an impeachment substantially supported by one of our major political parties, and largely opposed by the other. Such an impeachment would lack legitimacy, would produce divisiveness and bitterness in our politics for years to come.

After playing the clip, Bash asked how Nadler’s current pursuit of impeachment is different, especially considering not a single Republican has indicated they will support impeachment.

“So, right now, you are moving forward with impeachment proceedings against a Republican president without support from even one congressional Republican,” Bash asked. “Is it fair to say that this impeachment, in your words from back then, will produce divisiveness and bitterness in our politics for years to come?”

In response, Nadler completely ignored Bash’s question, slamming the president instead.

‘I think what puts bitterness and divisiveness into our politics is the conduct of the president, who calls — who questions the patriotism of people who don’t agree with him, who calls political opponents human scum, who talks about the fake press, who derides the judiciary, who questions — who attacks all our democratic institutions,” Nadler told Bash.

Bash shot back, “So, you are willing to impeach the president with no Republican votes, correct?”

Nadler responded that Democrats will impeach the president “on adequate and urgent grounds to defend our democratic republic.” He said it is up to Republican lawmakers “whether they want to be patriots or partisans,” implying that voting to impeach Trump is the patriotic decision.

Earlier in his interview, Nadler claimed the case that Democrats have against the president is so “rock solid” that any jury would return a guilty verdict “in about three minutes flat.”

