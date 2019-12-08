Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) claimed in an interview Saturday that President Donald Trump must be impeached “to deal with slavery” — despite the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, being ratified in 1865.

Green, whose articles of impeachment were overwhelmingly rejected by the House, was asked on MSNBC what the outcome of the impeachment proceedings will be “if more evidence is revealed.”

In response, Green invoked America’s “original sin.”

“I believe that the American people understand that this is something that we must do at this point,” Green said. “I also think that if we don’t include some of the things that are important to people of color then I think that our business won’t be finished with.”

“I do believe, ma’am, that we have to deal with the original sin,” Green continued. “We have to deal with slavery. Slavery was the thing that put all of what President Trump has done lately into motion. It’s insidious … racism. The president has played on racism and he’s used that as a weapon to galvanize a base of support to mobilize people.”

“We cannot overlook what happened when he came down the escalator and just demeaned people of color when he talked about the s-hole countries,” Green went on to say. “He has found a way to use ugly words to his benefit and to the detriment of the people who are the object of his words. Emily Dickinson said, ‘A word is dead when it is said, some say, I say, it just begins to live that day. His words take on life and meaning, and they hurt, and I know the people who are being hurt, and I came to Congress to represent them, and I cannot let it go.”

“So, I appreciate whatever we will do, but until we deal with the issue of invidious discrimination as a relates to LGBTQ community, the anti-Semitism, the racism, the Islamophobia, the transphobia, and also the misogyny that he has exemplified, I don’t think our work is done,” Green said.

Green has previously said the House should impeach Trump multiple times if the Senate does not convict him, thereby removing him from office.

[embedded content]

Rep Al Green Says Impeachment Needed “To Deal With Slavery”



www.youtube.com

