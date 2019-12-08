Democrats’ Impeachment Position: Although President Trump Didn’t Break the Law, He Surely Intended to and Therefore He’s Guilty

The Democrat position in their impeachment of President Trump is that although the President did nothing wrong, he meant to, and therefore they must impeach!
Breitbart reported that the Democrat position on impeachment is absurd and have become the Salem Witch Trials. The House Judiciary Report is stating that the President can be impeached for motives without breaking the law –
THE IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS HAVE BECOME THE SALEM WITCH TRIALS – House Judiciary Committee Report: President Can Be Impeached for ‘Motives’ Without Breaking Law https://t.co/KKf1sAQZm6 via @BreitbartNews
— Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) December 8, 2019
The Conservative Tree House also reported on this use of the word intent that the Obama Administration added to the legal system –
