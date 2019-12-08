During Sunday’s “The Cats Roundtable” on New York AM 970 radio, political commentator and former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris said there is “a good shot” 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton enters the 2020 Democratic field of candidates for the party’s nomination.

Morris said Hillary may see Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) dropping out of the race and poll numbers showing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and former Vice President Joe Biden slipping in the polls as an “open” path to the nomination again.

“I think there is a good shot at [Hillary running],” Morris stated. “The latest poll numbers, John, give her a real opening. In the latest polling in Iowa and New Hampshire, they reflect that Biden and Warren have both taken a dive.

“Biden and Warren were blocking the lanes Hillary needs to run in in order to get nominated. Warren, because she’s a woman. And now with Kamala Harris out of the race, and Warren having slipped, that road may be open. Hillary may be able to say, vote for me, because I’m the only chance we have to elect a woman president. And the lane that Biden had been occupying what is the lane that people would say, ‘Well, let’s at least join somebody that’s shown they can beat Donald Trump, that’s shown they have the ability to win a national election like Biden did. And Hillary will basically say, ‘I have that capacity. I got more votes than Donald Trump did last time. … I know I can beat this guy. People should vote for me because I’m the only proven warrior out there that could tackle him.’”

Morris went on to say “Hillary has a unique capacity” to make it work because “she’s a woman and she’s electable.”

