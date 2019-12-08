Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s slide in polling is an opening for Hillary Clinton to get into the 2020 presidential race, says former Clinton political guru Dick Morris.

“I think there is a good shot at that,” Morris said Sunday during an appearance on “The Cats Roundtable” on 970 AM-N.Y.

“The latest poll numbers give her a real opening. In the latest polling in Iowa and New Hampshire, they reflect that Biden and Warren have both taken a dive.

“Biden and Warren were blocking the lanes Hillary needs to run in in order to get nominated. Warren, because she’s a woman, and now with Kamala Harris out of the race, and Warren having slipped, that road may be open. Hillary may be able to say, ‘vote for me, because I’m the only chance we have to elect a woman president.'”

Clinton can rest on the fact she beat President Donald Trump in the popular vote in 2016, while Biden was successful running with former President Barack Obama.

“And the lane that Biden was occupying is the lane that people would say, ‘Well, let’s at least join somebody that’s shown they can beat Donald Trump – that’s shown they have the ability to win a national election like Biden did,” Morris told host John Catsimatidis.

“Hillary will basically say, ‘I have that capacity. I got more votes than Donald Trump did last time. I know I can beat this guy. People should vote for me because I’m the only proven warrior out there that can tackle him.'”

Buttigieg is surging, but he lacks the national political cachet, and despite Clinton’s denials about running, Morris has remained steadfast in suggesting she ultimately will sign up for a rematch.

“Hillary has a unique capacity to make this work if she runs, because she’s a woman and she’s electable – there are very few candidates that can say that,” Morris said.

“Once [Sanders moves ahead of Warren in the polls], people will flock to Hillary, because they’re all scared to death that Sanders would be the nominee, and that would be the kiss of death, and they can’t possibly win.”