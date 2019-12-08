The Liberal Media Is Not Only Covering This Up — They’re Lying about it!…

HUGE DEMOCRAT MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR CAMPAIGN DONATIONS SCANDAL BROKEN UP!

On Friday The Gateway Pundit reported on the news that Democrat operative and Robert Mueller chief witness George Nader was indicted for his involvement in illegal campaign contributions from foreign entities to the Hillary campaign in 2016

Nader was one of Mueller’s top witnesses and he is a top Democrat donor and convicted child molester.

But there is more to the story.

Bill Barr on Friday indicted eight individuals for illegally funneling millions of dollars in foreign money to Adam Schiff, Hillary Clinton and several Democratic senators.

According to News Thud:

The list of the Dem organizations taking this illegal money is astounding – almost every Dem state organization and many super PAC’s including the big one Priorities USA. All of the leading names in the Democratic party took in this money including Adam Schiff and Ted Lieu, Jon Tester, Cory Booker, Hillary Clinton, etc.

The DOJ report is here.

The scandal involves Ahmad “Andy” Khawaja from Los Angeles and seven others.

The 53 count indictment charges Khawaja with two counts of conspiracy, three counts of making conduit contributions, three counts of causing excessive contributions, 13 counts of making false statements, 13 counts of causing false records to be filed, and one count of obstruction of a federal grand jury investigation. Nader is charged with conspiring with Khawaja to make conduit campaign contributions, and related offenses. Boulos, Dekermenjian, Diab, El-Saadi, Hill, and Whipple are charged with conspiring with Khawaja and each other to make conduit campaign contributions and conceal excessive contributions, and related offenses.

Khawaja donated OVER ONE MILLION DOLLARS to Democrat PAC Priorities USA!

The list is endless.

This is being covered up by the liberal mainstream media!

In fact if you look at the featured image in The New York Times on this scandal look at what they posted…

PRESIDENT TRUMP! Even though this is a DEMOCRAT PARTY DONATIONS SCANDAL!

