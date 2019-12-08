Anthony Burke (pictured) from Manchester was filmed appearing to make racist gestures

A Manchester City fan arrested over claims he made monkey gestures at United star Fred said he was not racist and was ‘putting my hands in my pants’.

Anthony Burke, a 41-year-old Army veteran from Manchester, appeared to be motioning towards the Brazilian footballer during yesterday’s derby.

But the father and ex-soldier, who served in Northern Ireland with the Cheshire Regiment, wrote on Facebook last night: ‘Listen, I’m only racist c*** because I had a screen shot that made me look it.

‘However I ain’t racist, watch the match half of it was me with me putting my hands in my pants.’

He added: ‘Bullsh** not ar*** I know the true and I’ve already made appointment to speak to the police which I did so think what you like.’

Burke’s ex-partner told MailOnline he was arrested this morning.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed a 41-year-old man had been remanded in custody, but would not be drawn on his identity.

Yet Amy, from Wythenshawe, Manchester, said: ‘He is with the police – he has been arrested.

‘He was arrested this morning. He doesn’t live with me. It’s horrible – I have had death threats and my kids.

‘I have been in tears. I am really surprised – this is not like him – his family are black. I keep watching the footage back and I can’t say whether he’s done it or not. Has he done it or hasn’t he done it?

‘I just can’t say and I haven’t spoken to him.’ ‘It’s amazing how you can get famous for the wrong thing.’

This pictured Manchester City fan appeared to make the racist remarks and gestures

Kier Group, which Burke worked for as a civil engineering manager, tweeted he has been suspended pending an investigation.

Players were targeted with racist abuse and had objects thrown at them by City fans during the Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Following United’s 2-1 victory, winger Jesse Lingard tweeted: ‘Not even this idiot can ruin tonight’s feeling, shameful behaviour, it may be the derby but there is never ever a reason to be racist!’

Striker Marcus Rashford posted: ‘Can’t beat a derby win. Stood up to EVERYTHING thrown at us & got what we deserved.’

And Ashley Young added: ‘Should never have to post anything like this because I’d have thought it’s obvious but racism has no place in football or society.

‘Kudos to @ManchesterCity for the swift statement, I hope the individual is properly dealt with.’

Sportsmail understands the incident was seen by United officials on their phones and passed on to stewards who reported it to the control centre where all the CCTV is.

Fred had already been struck by a water bottle and lighter thrown by a City fan and was then seen clutching his neck in pain.

He had gone over to take a corner kick just after the hour mark where he was met by many disgruntled home fans.

The City supporters then began to jeer the United midfielder before beginning to throw objects in his direction – with a couple striking him.

City fans continued to cause unsavoury scenes during the corner kick due to frustration their side were 2-0 down.

Manchester City insist they are aware of the situation and will help with enquiries

After the game, Fred said: ‘Unfortunately, we are still in a backward society. [It is a shame] we still have to live with that in 2019. On the field, I didn’t see anything. I saw it only in the locker room afterwards.

Boris to blame? You can’t be serious, Gary Former England player Gary Neville accused Boris Johnson of ‘fuelling’ racism after last night’s incident. Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said: ‘You are watching the Prime Minister’s debate last night where he [Mr Johnson] is talking about migration to this country, and people having to have certain levels. It fuels it all the time. ‘It has got worse over the last few years in this country and not just in football.’ Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn piled in, tweeting: ‘Powerful statement from [Gary Neville] condemning Boris Johnson’s shameful record of fuelling racism.’ Others challenged Mr Corbyn. Rob Hulley tweeted: ‘Why blame Boris for racism, it was here before him and will be here a long time after him.’ Another user replied to Neville, telling him: ‘Stick to football and keep your political views to yourself.’

‘The guys showed me… I try not to care about that. I try to look ahead. Unfortunately, this is happening in some stadiums. It happened here, it happened in Ukraine with some friends. It’s sad, but we have to keep our heads up and forget about that.

‘We can’t give them any attention because that’s all they want. I spoke to the referee after the match, they will do something about it and that’s all. We are all the same regardless of skin color, hair and gender.

‘We came from the same place and we all go to the same place when it’s all said and done. Thank God I have a lot of friends here in the locker room who hugged me, like Lingard. I don’t want to think about it. I just want to move on.’

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was angry amid the fallout from more racism in a high-profile game.

‘I’ve seen it on the video,’ he said. ‘Fred and Jesse (Lingard) in the corner taking coins from the City fans first of all, so they’ve got to go away.’

He added: ‘We have to stamp it out. We keep talking about it every single week and it’s not acceptable.’

City, the Premier League champions, said: ‘Manchester City FC are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show a supporter making racial gestures.

‘The club operates a zero tolerance policy regarding discrimination of any kind, and anyone found guilty of racial abuse will be banned from the club for life.’

English football’s anti-racism body, Kick It Out, said it had been ‘inundated with reports of alleged racist abuse from a number of individuals’ at the game.

The incident occurred nearly a year to the day since Raheem Sterling faced similar unsavoury abuse at Stamford Bridge from a fan who Chelsea banned permanently from the ground in July.

Racism has blighted the game this year and England’s Euro qualifier was suspended in Bulgaria after home supporters directed their racist vitriol at Gareth Southgate’s black players in October.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated anyone found to be responsible should be banned and shouldn’t be watching football

Former City defender Micah Richards called the actions ‘disheartening’ and believes that while the whole ground should not be blamed, no player should feel judged by the colour of their skin.

He told Sky Sports: ‘It’s difficult because social media’s so back nowadays. Maybe ten years ago that wouldn’t have been seen.’

Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp were equally critical of the latest instant of players suffering racist abuse, with the former stating that the issue is pandemic while Redknapp reiterated the point that it transcends the game of football.

‘Sterling has been powerful on this issue. There was a horrific incident about [Chris] Smalling and [Romelu] Lukaku. It’s rampant in this country,’ Neville said.

‘It’s happening not just in Bulgaria, it’s happening in our country. We’re poor at dealing with it themselves. It’s a problem for everybody and it won’t go away until punishments are handed out.

‘It’s what Man City can do themselves which is banning anyone found responsible for life. It’s what the authorities do to stop it out for good.

‘It’s something that’s got worse in this country, not just in football.’

Redknapp added: ‘It’s a society problem. Something has to be done about it. It’s not just about banning [anyone found responsible] from a football game.

‘It shows there’s a problem in the environment… it’s disgusting.’

We have been inundated with reports of alleged racist abuse from a number of individuals during this evenings Manchester Derby. We will be contacting both clubs to offer our support and hope swift action is taken to identify the offenders. — Kick It Out (@kickitout) December 7, 2019

Earlier Saturday, a fourth-tier game in England was temporarily stopped by the referee for racism.

Forest Green Rovers pledged to take stringent action against a supporter for racially abusing a Scunthorpe player during the League Two game.

Referee John Busby spoke to both managers before a stadium announcement was relayed to the crowd, with the game paused.

The fan involved was quickly identified and an investigation immediately launched, with the perpetrator set to be handed a lifetime ban by the club.

Forest Green Rovers spokesman Will Guyatt said: ‘We can confirm we are currently investigating a report of racist abuse from a single fan towards an opposition player.

‘We will be talking to that person as soon as possible. We would like to make clear that the club does not tolerate racism, and the ongoing investigation will end with a lifetime ban if found guilty.’