Up to 20 tourists have been injured – some critically – after a huge volcano erupted off the coast of New Zealand while they were climbing inside its crater.

Dramatic footage of the eruption, which happened at Whakaari/White Island, just off New Zealand’s coastline, at about 2.15pm local time on Monday, shows huge plumes of smoke and debris being blasted kilometres into the sky.

A group of tourists were pictured deep inside the crater just moments before the blast while others heading on a boat to the island were rushed inside as thick, grey smoked billowed towards them.

A man with an American accent could be heard saying in the clip: ‘We’ve got to get out of here’.

Sightseeing helicopters and one boat remain unaccounted for as a major rescue operation gets underway, with some of the injured already brought to the mainland on stretchers and covered in ash.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern initially said there were about 100 people on or around the island at the time of the eruption and not all were accounted for.

An injured person covered in ash was transported to hospital from Whakaari/White Island after the volcanic eruption

A rescue operation is currently underway to save people who were pictured inside the crater at 2.10pm (pictured), minutes before the explosion, on the White Island Crater Rim camera

Footage from a boat which was travelling near the island captured the moment the explosion went off. Passengers were rushed back inside as others screamed that they ‘had to get out of there’

Police have since confirmed that number is closer to 50, and said while some have been transported to shore, others are still missing.

‘Of those transported to shore, at least one has been critically injured,’ a spokesman said.

‘Emergency services are working to ensure the safety of everyone involved, including rescue staff.’

Other shots from the camera, displayed online every 10 minutes, showed the blast before the camera went black.

One of the tour helicopters was left behind because of such low visibility after the eruption – which pushed ash and smoke into the air

Victims and family members were being ferried on and off the island after the explosion

Injured people from the volcanic blast were being ferried into waiting St John ambulances to take them to safety

A second, slightly smaller eruption went off at 3.45pm, according to local fishermen.

Tourists from cruise liner Ovation of the Seas were visiting the island on Monday morning, according to the company’s chief executive Mark Cairns.

He said the majority of those injured in the eruption are from the ship.

Judy Turner, the Mayor of Whakatane also confirmed tourists on the island had been injured in the blast.

A spokeswoman for Tourism Bay of Plenty said Volcanic Helicopters and one boat have still not been accounted for.

Pictures from the island show smoke billowing into the air after the volcano exploded this afternoon

White Island, 48km from the Bay of Plenty region, began erupting about 2.15pm local time

A White Island Tours boat carrying visitors was also close to the island, which is 48kms from the Bay of Plenty.

Calvin Kingi, who works for the tour company, posted on Facebook saying his group got out just in time.

‘White Island just erupted as we left, we have our work mates and a tour still on the island, I hope they okay,’ he wrote.

An emergency operation centre has reportedly been established at Whakatane Hospital.

A Westpac Rescue helicopter has reportedly been tasked with transporting blood from Auckland hospital to Whakatane.

Family members of people who were on the island at the time are slowly arriving on the wharf and waiting for any updates, according to local media.

Seven rescue helicopters are on the way to the island while others situated nearby are on standby.

Thick, black plumes of smoke are still filling the sky around the island.

Tourists exploring the inner crater of New Zealand’s only active marine volcano White Island. Rescue operators believe there were at least 20 people touring the island when the volcano exploded on Monday

Warnings ignored: How persistent tourists travelled to the active volcano against expert advise By Charlie Moore for Daily Mail Australia Tourists have been travelling to White Island for years despite warnings from scientists that it could erupt at any time. Between 2011 and 2016 the volcano to the north of New Zealand’s north island – which erupted injuring 20 on Monday – had a period of increased activity but still boatloads of tourists arrived. Volcanologists at the time refused to step foot on the island because it was too dangerous and warned tourists not to go – but still the boats kept landing. An aerial view of the volcano, which is currently the most active in New Zealand and erupted in 2016 and 2012 before today In recent weeks the volcano has been going through another period of activity but tourism was not stopped. Last month monitoring outfit GNS Science raised the alert level for the volcano to level two because of increase activity. ‘Volcanic unrest continues at Whakaari/White Island and some monitored parameters show further increases in activity,’ the agency said. ‘Hazards on the island are now greater than during the past few weeks. ‘The patterns of signals are similar to those through the 2011 – 2016 period and suggest that Whakaari/White Island may be entering a period where eruptive activity is more likely than normal.

The Volcanic Alert Level is currently at a four, meaning it is the second highest warning level and considered to be a ‘moderate eruption.’

There is a ‘possibility of a very large eruption’ under the level four coding, as well as a further chance of a flank eruption, which is when simultaneous explosions occur around the volcano rather than from the summit alone.

Whakaari is New Zealand’s only active marine volcano, and is also the nation’s most active, with regular eruptions since 2012.

The most recent eruption prior to today was minor, and occurred in 2016.

At least 70 per cent of the volcano is under sea level, and a single crater makes up most of the island, which is frequently visited by tourists.

Geological hazard trackers GeoNet had registered moderate volcanic unrest on the island for weeks, before the eruption began at 12:10pm AEDT.

GNS Science said they are still monitoring conditions on the island and there had been a ‘steady decline in activity, [though] there remains significant uncertainty.’

‘Currently there are no signs of further eruptions, but we will continue to closely monitor Whakaari/White Island for further signs of activity.’

The local council says New Zealand Police and Bay of Plenty Civil Defence are working together to respond.

The active volcano often spurts mist and steam, but this is the first major explosion in at least three years

Pictured: An abandoned sulphur factory on the island, which is known for its frequent explosions