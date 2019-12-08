Andy also earned another nickname because of his bad boy behavior: “Randy Andy, or “Handy Andy.” In Epstein, the raucous royal found a kindred spirit.

Their bond became so tight, Epstein and Ghislaine were invited as guests of honor to a June 2000 party at Windsor Castle, the Queen’s weekend home.

Called “Dance of the Decades,” the party was the most exclusive royal event in years, celebrating the birthdays of Andrew, who was turning 40, Prince Charles, who was 50, Princess Margaret’s 70th and Prince William’s 18th. Obviously, the Queen and Prince Phillip were on hand to celebrate.

A few months later, Andrew was again partying with Epstein, this time at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in New York, with Ghislaine as his date. The costume she chose for accompanying one of Britain’s highest royals? A prostitute.

In December, Andrew and Epstein returned to England for a weekend at the royal Sandringham estate — the Queen’s country home. After Christmas, the pair was then photographed together in Phuket, Thailand, relaxing on a luxury yacht and surrounded by topless girls. Queen Elizabeth was not amused.

Still, the scandal didn’t end Epstein and Andrew’s friendship.

A few months later, Andrew made the long trip out to Epstein’s New Mexico Zorro Ranch. Deidre Stratton personally waited on his every need during that visit, and spoke publicly for the first time to reporter Katy Forrester, one of the collaborators on this book.

“I had to serve him. I’m guessing 2001. Three days, maybe.

“There were pictures of him with Ghislaine and him and Jeffrey in the house. I had been told that Jeffrey and Andrew went way back.

“You know, at that time he was very, very pleasant. You could understand his lifestyle. We put him in a three bedroom, it’s called The Lodge. It’s really very nice and the setting of it was gorgeous. There was this beautiful deck that overlooked this great kind of valley that was really stunning and it was nice enough that they sat outside. So that would indicate late summer, early fall.

“But that’s where he stayed and his bodyguard stayed down at what we called Ranch Central. For him to just be out on his own, I’m sure was very different for him.

“And of course we all felt like, ‘What do we do? We’re like fish out of water. Do we curtsy to this man?’ And we were told no, because we’re not British subjects. So we didn’t have to show any particular, you know, whatever to him.

“He wasn’t married at the time, and I thought he was very gracious. He was so gracious. He didn’t act appalled at all that here he was put up in this remote manufactured home out in the sticks and given someone like me to serve him. Which, I’m no footman. I guarantee that. And so I just thought, he kind of thought it was novel.

“I offered to come up there and fix his breakfast. So he goes, ‘No, I want to try.’ So when I got up there later to tidy up, you could smell burnt bacon. And he’s like, ‘I didn’t do so well.’

“He had a croissant with cream cheese or something. But I remember him trying to cook his own breakfast. Isn’t that cute? And he couldn’t even fry bacon.

“I do recall one other thing. I had to serve him some kind of food and I used garlic in it. Later, he told me that as a child he ate a whole bulb of garlic, and since that time garlic just turns him nauseated. I do recall that, and he was very good natured about that. I bet he was hungry, but he was good-natured.

“I don’t know what he did. I don’t recall him being very sporty.

Still, Andrew found other means of entertainment.

“At the time, Jeffrey had this, supposedly she was a neurosurgeon, quite young. Not young, young, young, but beautiful, young and brilliant,” Stratton remembered.

“She stayed in the home with Andrew and at one point we had all these different teas that you could pick the tea that you wanted. She asked me to find one that would make him more horny, that he hadn’t been interested in her. I’m guessing because she understood her job was to entertain him.

“Jeffrey probably had her on retainer and she knew what her job would be. Should be, you know, to make these people happy. That’s what I thought. I do recall them sharing at least one dinner.”

Why would Epstein have invited a British royal out to the middle of nowhere, and set him up with a strange woman?

Stratton supposed, “I have read where the island was set up with cameras where Jeffrey could tape these men with their underage people and use it as blackmail. I mean that’s the oldest game in the book, isn’t it?”