A French rapper from a migrant-background has released a song bragging about “the Great Replacement” theory of rapid demographic change in the Western world.

The song, entitled ‘The Great Replacement’, was released earlier this week by French rapper Younès, who states in the lyrics, “The great replacement? It’s your daughter who likes me, who will make me children.”

“The great replacement is me, then them, then you. The big bad guys are us,” the rapper states, going on to add, “I’m rare, like the whites at Gare du Nord” in reference to the train station in Northern Paris where an attack by radical Islamic terrorists in 2017 was foiled by police.

[embedded content] Originally from the commune of Mont-Saint-Aignan, and previously known as “Yoon on the Moon”, the 24-year-old former law student has previously claimed to have been inspired by various rappers including Médine Zaouiche, who became infamous for his anti-French lyrics.

Last year, Médine, who released an album entitled Jihad, drew the ire of many when he planned to perform a concert at the Bataclan nightclub in Paris where 90 people were brutally murdered by radical Islamic terrorists in 2015.

The “Great Replacement” theory was first developed by French author Renaud Camus to describe the rapidly shifting demographic changes across France and other countries due to mass migration.

The theory, which is characterised as a “conspiracy theory” in much of the French and international mainstream media, is believed by at least a quarter of the French population, according to a survey released in February of this year.

The validity of the theory has also been mentioned or championed by several notable figures on the French right, including former populist MP and niece of Marine Le Pen, Marion Marechal.

At a major right-wing conference held in Paris in September, Ms Marechal called on conservatives and populists to resist the Great Replacement, saying, “The first major challenge, the most vital, is the Great Replacement, this demographic countdown, which already makes us realise the possibility of becoming a minority in the land of our ancestors.”

Last year, Breitbart London spoke to Renaud Camus in the first weeks of the Gilets Jaunes (Yellow Vest) protests, and he claimed that the movement was connected to the Great Replacement, saying, “The problem is that the protesters themselves are so far too close to the picture, too much inside it, to realise that their fight is part of the general struggle against global replacementism, Davocracy.”

