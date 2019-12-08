Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg does not just want to be president of the United States, he wants to tell you how to live your life, according to tax expert Grover Norquist.

“Bloomberg wants to tell you whether you can drink soda pop or eat popcorn,” Norquist told Sunday’s “The Cats Roundtable” on 970 AM-N.Y. “I mean, he has more rules on how to lead your life then Leviticus. It’s just on and on. And he wants to use taxes to make you do it.”

In that latter regard, Bloomberg is no different than any of the Democratic presidential primary candidates, they want more spending and more taxes, Norquist told host John Catsimatidis, who asked Norquist to break down the primary race.

“The problem is all those guy who just described as if they were somewhat different, they all want to repeal the Trump tax cuts,” Norquist said. “They all want a gasoline tax, an energy tax, a carbon tax, which hits all middle-class people, and they also want to spend trillions of dollars more, which means there will be additional tax increases.

“With Elizabeth Warren, it’s a 6% tax on your wages. A 6% tax on your wages is her opening bid to help pay for Medicare for All.”

Norquist lamented the possibility of undoing the President Donald Trump’s moves that got the American economy red hot again, and rebuked Democratic candidates manufacturing crises that are not there to help them get elected over Trump.

“I’ve never met a crisis that the establishment press or the establishment politicians point out to us that required less government, or more freedom, or lower taxes,” Norquist said. “Every crisis requires higher taxes, more government spending, more government control. It’s just amazing how that is.”