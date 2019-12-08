A new elective course for high school students in Westfield, New Jersey is being introduced; “Power, Privilege & Imbalance in America.”

Rooted in the Frankfurt school’s marxist-centric “critical race theory,” the class will be “providing curricula that emphasize the role of race in every aspect of American society. Throughout the semester students examine the historical contexts that created the inequalities. Unit topics give voice to groups who have suffered from systemic oppression, and develop theoretical and practical ways for students to deconstruct the power structures.”

Central questions will include: How do we define privilege? How was white supremacy established in American society and in what ways does it continue today? Which social class and ethnic groups benefited the least from the social, economic, cultural, and technological changes in America from colonial times to current day? In what ways has American society been structured to oppress _____________ (insert marginalized group here)?

Students will explore such concepts as Critical Consciousness, Multiculturalism and Diversity, Mass Incarceration and Police Brutality, “Colorblindness” (which is now considered racist), immigration, DACA, Black Lives Matter movement, the writings of W.E.B. Du Bois, “Model Minority” myth of Asians, the creation of whiteness, “The White Man’s Burden,” and more!

Union County News, via Tap Into, reports:

Amy Root, the Westfiled BOE’s curriculum committee chair, said the course is meant to replace a previous African American Studies course offered at Westfield High School that stopped when the teacher who taught it retired. “The purpose of the class is to educate and foster discussion among students about the history of minority groups in America,” Root said, adding that the format of the course was developed within the district. “I have a high degree of comfort that this is the right circumstance and setting for this type of discussion with students,” she added. “I think it’s a very good thing that we have teachers involved that want to curate those discussions in a controlled format.” A course content outlines shows that the course addresses housing discrimination, school segregation, incarceration of minorities, police brutality, and the Black Lives Matter movement. “The purpose of this course is to understand the barriers encountered by people of ethnic minorities and how those barriers were created and have changed America,” a description of the class states. “Students will utilize course materials to develop insights as to socio-economic status and the role this classification plays in everyday life in America.” Among titles included in the list are “White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Backpack,” “White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide” and “The Origins of Privilege.”

Basically, blame whitey.

The school board passed the proposal’s second reading at their recent meeting on a vote of 6-3.

Video of the December 3rd board meeting can be seen here. They start the discussion on this course at the 1:10:20 mark. Note the smug arrogance of the board members as they ram the proposal through. Around the 1:24:00 mark starts the public comments. One guy wants to see the course expanded. One of the board members brings up concerns that “critical race theory” can be construed as anti Semitic and racist against Asians. One woman wants to clarify that “critical race theory” opposes the Constitution. One guy points out that all of these guilty white liberals have chosen to live in an area that is 90% white instead of one of the more “diverse” towns. Another asks if books by Clarence Thomas and Thomas Sowell will be read in the class. Another woman seems to think that stirring up all the hate towards white people is somehow NOT going to get the kids angry at white kids.

Perhaps the most outspoken one pointed out the contradictions in the program compared to what Martin Luther King said in his speeches. We also had the perpetual victim student who just wanted to whine about everything. One black woman points out that when she was a kid, she never faced any racism from her mixed group of friends, but now suddenly racism seems to be everywhere. One woman says that the instructor of the class should be liberal. Another wants the course to be mandatory. One crazed leftist rambles on about how the whole school board is white. A young SJW took to the podium to rant about individualism and white people who have struggled and don’t feel privileged.

The post High School Course On White Privilege Offered In New Jersey appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.