Leading House Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, sought to undermine the legitimacy of President Donald Trump’s possible re-election on Sunday.

During an interview with NBC host Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press,” Nadler contended that Trump’s re-election may not be “fair” if the House votes to impeach him, but the Republican-controlled Senate acquits him, thereby not removing Trump from office.

“Let me ask you this. If he’s acquitted, do you believe we’ll have a fair election in 2020?” Todd asked.

“I don’t know. The president, based on his past performance, will do everything he can to make it not a fair election. And that is part of what gives us the urgency to proceed with this impeachment,” Nadler responded.

Nadler’s comments came during a lengthy interview about impeachment with numerous softball questions. Todd, for instance, allowed Nadler to claim that 70 percent of Americans “understand the president has done something very wrong.” But in fact, not a single legitimate poll has shown such a number.

Nadler also claimed there is “an abundance of uncontested evidence” against Trump, another false claim. While Democrats indeed claim there is a mountain of evidence against the president proving wrongdoing, almost all evidence is contested by those who support the president.

And, as he did during an interview Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Nadler again implied that the patriotic decision for lawmakers is to support impeachment.

“I don’t know if [Trump will] be acquitted. The senators are going to have to decide. The House members, first, are going to have to decide, and then the senators are going to have to decide… Are they going to be patriots? Or are they going to be partisans?” Nadler said.