Congressman Al Green has become one of the Democratic Party’s top spokesmen. Which is a good thing, because Green is generally unfiltered, and therefore gives us a glimpse into his party’s id. This, for example, is revealing:

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) said on Saturday during an interview on MSNBC that President Donald Trump needed to be impeached “to deal with slavery.” Green, who has previously stated that Trump must be impeached or else “he will get reelected,” said this week that there is “no limit” to the number of times that Democrats can try to impeach the president.

But wait! Let’s go back to that first part: how in the world does impeaching President Trump “deal with slavery”? Rep. Green explains:

I do believe, ma’am, that we have to deal with the original sin. We have to deal with slavery. Slavery was the thing that put all of what President Trump has done lately into motion.

This is idiotic, almost beyond belief.

It’s insidious … racism, the president has played on racism and he’s used that as a weapon to galvanize a base of support to mobilize people.

Democrats keep saying this, but that doesn’t make it true. In fact, Trump has done no such thing. On the contrary, he relates well to black Americans and, more important, his policies have made him one of the best presidents ever for African-Americans. Which is why I think he will get a startling number of black votes next November, sufficient to guarantee his re-election. Actually, Green may agree with this; perhaps this is why he famously said that Trump must be impeached, lest he be re-elected.

Green continued with the usual tiresome litany:

We cannot overlook what happened when he came down the escalator and just demeaned people of color when he talked about the s-hole countries.

As I recall, most of the people who were present at the meeting denied the Democrats’ claim that President Trump referred to “s***hole countries.” In any event, assuming that he said it, the phrase was blunt but neither 1) racist, nor 2) an impeachable offense. Obviously.

So, I appreciate whatever we will do, but until we deal with the issue of invidious discrimination as a relates to [the] LGBTQ community, the anti-Semitism, the racism, the Islamophobia, the transphobia, and also the misogyny that he has exemplified, I don’t think our work is done.

This is a standard Democratic Party litany, but it is wholly false. All of Green’s assertions are wrong, but the most absurd is the claim that Trump is anti-Semitic. Trump’s daughter married a Jew and converted to Judaism. His son-in-law is one of his most trusted advisers, and his grandchildren are Jewish. And it was Trump who moved the American embassy to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, after decades of promises. I don’t have a high opinion of Al Green’s intelligence, but even he cannot be dumb enough to believe his smears against President Trump.

More to the point, however, is that none of this constitutes proper grounds for impeachment. It is ridiculous to assert that political differences over, for example, “LGBTQ” issues, constitute high crimes and misdemeanors under the Constitution. Green’s rant is valuable, not because it makes any sense, but because it gives us a window into the Democrats’ real motive for wanting to impeach the president–sheer hatred over political differences. Combined, of course, with the realization that in all probability, he will be re-elected next year if they do not succeed in evicting him from office.