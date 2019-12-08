Former Vice President Joe Biden refuses to acknowledge that his son Hunter’s business dealings in the Ukraine were wrong, even if they were not technically illegal.

In an interview, Telemundo anchor Jose Diaz-Balart pressed Biden on the matter, but the aspiring Democratic presidential nominee did not budge. In fact, Biden tried to spin his way out when Diaz-Balart questioned Hunter’s business ethics by responding that his son’s actions were not unlawful. Biden then attempted to shift the focus back to President Trump.

Diaz-Balart: Your son did make a lot of money. There are some reports of $50,000 to $80,000 a month in a Ukrainian company while you were vice president. Also had dealings with a Chinese state government-run company while you were vice president. Was that wrong? Biden: No, there is nothing asserting that he did anything that was illegal. Nothing. Diaz-Balart: I’m not saying ‘illegal.’ Was it wrong? Biden: Look, here’s what I’m not going to do. I’m not going to—and I know you’re not intending to do this—play the game to take the eye off the culprit.

Hunter Biden was a paid board member of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, as well as an advisor to a Chinese investment firm, while his father was the U.S. vice president.

Hunter gave a similar response

According to National Review, Hunter Biden in October denied having any kind of “ethical lapse” in his business affairs; however, he did apologize for creating a political headache for this father.

“In retrospect, look, I think that it was poor judgment on my part. Is that I think that it was poor judgment because I don’t believe now, when I look back on it — I know that there was — did nothing wrong at all,” Hunter said at the time.

“I gave a hook to some very unethical people to act in illegal ways to try to do some harm to my father. That’s where I made the mistake,” he added. “So I take full responsibility for that. Did I do anything improper? No, not in any way. Not in any way whatsoever.”

Senators are probing Hunter’s dealings

Congressional leaders are not convinced the dealings surrounding Hunter Biden were entirely above-board.

Several U.S. senators are now probing a consulting firm that attempted to use Hunter Biden’s name to gain access to the Obama administration while he worked for Burisma.

According to the Washington Times, Sens. Ron Johnson (Wis.) and Chuck Grassley (Iowa) have asked Blue Star Strategies’ CEO for information regarding the work it did for the Ukrainian energy company following reports that it considered leveraging Hunter Biden’s membership in Burisma’s board to secure meetings with Obama administration officials.

“The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Committee on Finance (committees) are investigating whether certain officials within the Obama administration had actual or apparent conflicts of interest because of Hunter Biden’s role,” a letter the senators sent early last week stated.