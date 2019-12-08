Renowned criminal defense attorney Alan Dershowitz thinks that President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine does not meet the standards of bribery set forth in common law, according to Fox News.

“[I]t can’t operate when you’re the president of the United States and you’re conditioning or withholding money in order to make sure that a country isn’t corrupt and you’re asking them to investigate [something],” Dershowitz told Mark Levin in an interview that is scheduled to air Sunday night.

“That just doesn’t fit any definition of bribery — common law definition of bribery, statutory definition of bribery — however you define the constitutional word ‘bribery.’ It just doesn’t fit,” he said.

They’re just ‘searching for a crime’

The liberal Harvard law professor also stated on “Life, Liberty & Levin” that Democratic House members had already decided to impeach the president and merely searched for a crime to justify their decision, rather than using their inquiry as a process for uncovering evidence.

“They have Trump in their sights,” he said. “They want to figure out a way of impeaching him and they’re searching for a crime.”

Dershowitz pointed out that House Democrats only resorted to the bribery charge after others clearly did not rise to the level of being impeachable offenses.

“First, they came up with abuse of power — not a crime — it’s not in the Constitution. So now they’re saying ‘bribery,’ but they’re making it up,” he said. “There is no case for bribery based on, even if all the allegations against the president were to be proved, which they haven’t been.”

Reminiscent of the Soviet KGB

In his remarks, Dershowitz recalled how the Soviet Union would first detain defendants and then find crimes to charge them with, a practice that was summarized by the mantra: “Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime.”

“What they’re trying to do is what the KGB under Lavrentiy Beria said to Stalin, the dictator — I’m not comparing our country to the Soviet Union — I just want to make sure it never becomes anything like that,” Dershowitz concluded.