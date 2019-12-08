Singer-songwriter Linda Ronstadt needled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for “enabling Donald Trump” during a State Department dinner on Saturday for Ronstadt and other Kennedy Center Honorees, according to one person in attendance.

Sam Greisman, the son of Oscar-winning actress and fellow Kennedy Center Honors recipient Sally Field, tweeted about the exchange, which he said came after Pompeo “wondered aloud when he would be ‘loved.’”

According to Greisman, “Then Linda Ronstadt got up to get her laurels, looked the f—er right in the eye and said ‘maybe when you stop enabling Donald Trump.’”

At the State Dept. dinner for the Kennedy Center honorees Mike Pompeo wondered aloud when he would be “loved”. Then Linda Ronstadt got up to get laurels, looked the fucker right in the eye and said “maybe when you stop enabling Donald Trump”. Icon. — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) December 8, 2019

Also Read: Linda Ronstadt Doc Leads Indie Box Office During Toronto Film Festival

Ronstadt’s manager did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to Field and Ronstadt, this year’s Kennedy Center Honors recipients include veteran R&B group Earth, Wind & Fire, the creators of “Sesame Street” and conductor Michael Tilson Thomas.

The State Department dinner, where honorees each received a rainbow-colored ribbon to wear around their necks, came one day ahead of the official awards ceremony on Sunday. The ceremony will be broadcast Sunday, Dec. 15 on CBS.

12 Documentaries to Check Out This Fall, Including Films by Bruce Springsteen and Agnès Varda (Photos) Warner Bros./HBO/Janus Films/Magnolia Pictures

Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | Barbara Alper/Getty Images

Henry Diltz/CNN Films

1091 Media

Getty Images

Alfredo Capozzi

Altimeter Films/Sundance Film Festival

Oscilloscope Pictures

Courtesy of TIFF/Warner Bros.

Nat Geo

Greenwich Entertainment/Showtime

Magnolia Pictures

Janus Films Previous Slide Next Slide 1 of 13 Films about Harvey Weinstein, Liam Gallagher, Linda Ronstadt and Diego Maradona also hitting theaters and streaming This fall has documentary releases about rock stars, athletes and even one posthumous release from an auteur: Oscar winner Agnès Varda. Here are 10 with impending releases you need to check out.