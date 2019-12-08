Singer Linda Ronstadt took a swipe at Secretary of State Mike PompeoMichael (Mike) Richard PompeoForeign Relations Democrat calls on Iran to release other American prisoners Documentary groups challenge Trump administration’s vetting of immigrants’ social media Iran releases American graduate student in prisoner swap MORE during a State Department dinner honoring her and other Kennedy Center honorees on Saturday night, Variety reports.

At the start of the reception, where honorees are typically presented with their Kennedy Center Honors medallions, Pompeo reportedly referenced the singer’s 1975 track, “When I Be Loved.”

“As I travel the world, I wonder when will I be loved,” he reportedly said during his welcome address.

Ronstadt revisited those comments by Pompeo later during the reception after she was given the opportunity to say a few words upon receiving her honor, according to Variety.

When the time came for her to take the microphone, Ronstadt reportedly said, “I’d like to say to Mr. Pompeo, who wonders when he’ll be loved, it’s when he stops enabling Donald Trump.”

Ronstadt’s remarks were reportedly met with surprise and cheers from the audience immediately after the moment before taking her seat again.

The swipe from Ronstadt arrives several months after she took aim at President Trump Donald John TrumpPence: It’s not a “foregone conclusion” that lawmakers impeach Trump FBI identifies Pensacola shooter as Saudi Royal Saudi Air Force second lieutenant Trump calls Warren ‘Pocahontas,’ knocks wealth tax MORE upon receiving word that she would be among a number of high-profile performers being honored by the Kennedy Center this year.

According to The Washington Post, the singer said she didn’t “want to be in the same room with him.”

“I don’t think he would dare show his face. He doesn’t know anything about art. He knows about money,” Ronstadt, who was honored by former President Obama with the National Medal of Arts in 2014, also said.

Ronstadt is one of five famed individuals and groups who will be honored by the awards show this year, including: Earth, Wind & Fire, Sally Field, Sesame Street, and Michael Tilson Thomas.