On May 1, 2019 Lindsey Graham, the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, promised investigations on how the Mueller probe started.

He made the the comments during testimony by US Attorney General Bill Barr in front of the US Senate.

But Lindsey Graham lied.

Lindsey Graham is a fraud.

Lindsey Graham has scheduled NO COMMITTEE HEARINGS on Deep State, FBI, CIA, Spygate, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Mueller, Stefan Halper, George Papadopoulos, Tom Fitton, Sidney Powell, Joe diGenova, John Brennan, James Comey, Chris Wray, etc.

Lindsey Graham has no intention of confronting the latest criminal coup of this great American president.

In November Lindsey Graham told Sean Hannity he will call in corrupt liar Adam Schiff to testify before the US Senate.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

Lindsey said he will end the impeachment process “as soon as possible.”

Lindsey will not investigate Schiff or Ukraine — he’s going to hide the evidence from the American public.

Lindsey Graham is a serial liar.

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

