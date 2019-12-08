The FISA Report Is Finally Coming. Here’s What To Know About It

House Judiciary Committee Releases Report Defining Impeachable Offenses Before Monday’s Hearing

Elizabeth Warren’s Big Money Back Door

‘It’s Going To Be An Exposé And A Cover-Up’: Tom Fitton Gives His IG Report Predictions

Media Attacks Nikki Haley After Viral Misinterpreted Confederate Flag Comments

‘I Shouldn’t Have Done It’: Elizabeth Warren Apologizes When Confronted About Native American Claims

Unfit To Print Episode 33: CNN Hits 3-Year Ratings Low Amid Impeachment Drama

ANALYSIS: As FISA Report Draws Near, A Review Of The FBI’s Flimsy Claims About Carter Page

‘Courts Take Months And Months’: Nadler Admits He’ll Keep Impeachment Out Of Court For The Sake Of Speed

Iran Releases American Student Held Since 2016 In Prisoner Swap

Bernie Sanders Staffer Departs Over Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets: Report

Pensacola Shooting Suspect Reportedly Loathed US As ‘Nation Of Evil,’ Hosted Dinner To Watch Mass Shooting Videos

Trump Jokes About Getting Rid Of Light Bulbs That Make Him Look Orange

Bryce Mitchell Offers To Beat Up Politicians For Donald Trump After UFC Win

Joe Biden Says 3 Million Deportations Is ‘Nothing’ To Apologize For

Banana That Sold For $120,000 Eaten As ‘Art Performance’

Wisconsin Loses To Ohio State In The Big 10 Championship Game 34-21

The Supreme Court Temporarily Blocked Trump’s Bid To Restart Federal Executions

Tucker Carlson And Neil Patel: Impeachment Charade — Faculty Lounge Edition

Here Are The Republicans In Congress Who Are Not Seeking Reelection In 2020

Conservatives Need To Support Labor As Much As They Support Capital Formation

FISA Report Will Give The Steele Dossier Its Toughest Test To Date. Here’s What’s True And False In The Salacious Document

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s An Inside Look At How Climate Crusaders Are Kickstarting A Campaign That Is Getting Hollywood’s Attention

November Jobs Report: 266,000 Jobs Added, Unemployment At 3.5%

Exclusive: Housing Companies Subject Military Families To Serious Illness From Disgusting Housing Conditions, Military Wives Say