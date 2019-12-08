(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — Waking up “on the wrong side of the bed” is inevitable from time to time, but a new survey of 2,000 Americans finds that most people rarely ever wake up in a good mood. Over the course of a calendar year, the average U.S. adult will wake up in a bad mood 300 times, meaning they’ll only experience 65 good mornings!

All of that irritation amounts to six disgruntled mornings each and every week on average, according to the research, which was commissioned by Hatch.

A great deal of that grumpiness can be traced back to nighttime disruptions, with respondents waking up in the middle of the night due to temperature issues roughly three times per week, and at least once a week because of outside noise or a nightmare. Alarmingly, a full night’s sleep is so rare that respondents report only getting an uninterrupted night’s sleep about a quarter of the time each year.

