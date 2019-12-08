(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — Snacking in the United States is big business. So much so that a new survey finds a sixth of Americans would completely shave their head in exchange for a lifetime supply of snacks. So, just how much money would that lifetime snack supply save us? According to the survey of 2,000 Americans, just under $30,000.

The survey, commissioned by Moonstruck Chocolate, posed several snack-related questions to participants, including whether or not they’d do some extreme behaviors for a lifetime supply of just chocolate and snacks. While 16% would absolutely shave their head, another 18% even said they would give up all their electronic devices for one month.

The researchers arrived at their $30,000 figure by estimating the average amount of money Americans spend on snacks per week: $9.22, by their calculations, which adds up to $479.44 per year. Over an average lifetime, that comes to $28,766.40 spent on snack foods.

Read the full story ›