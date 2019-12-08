House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday and told host Dana Bash that the Democrats have a “solid case” for impeachment and a jury would convict Trump in ‘three minutes flat.’

Sources have told CNN that a vote in the Judiciary Committee to impeach Trump is possible as early as this week.

CNN’s Dana Bash reminded Nadler that the Republicans have argued that so far no witnesses with firsthand knowledge of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine have testified, but the Dem lawmaker still argued he has a solid case against Trump.

Nadler argued that President Trump wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to publicly announce an investigation into the Biden crime family in exchange for US military aid that was temporarily held up.

Dana Bash didn’t even push back and failed to point out that Ukraine received the US military aid THREE WEEKS EARLY and Zelensky never did anything in order to receive the aid.

“There is considerable direct evidence,” Nadler said, adding that “it ill behooves a President or his partisans to say you don’t have enough direct evidence when the reason we don’t have even more evidence is the President has ordered everybody in the executive branch not to cooperate with Congress in the impeachment inquiry.”

No quid pro quo, but when have the Democrats ever cared about the truth?

WATCH:

Chairman Nadler: “We have a very rock solid case. I think the case we have, if presented to a jury, would be a guilty verdict in about three minutes flat.” Via CNN pic.twitter.com/cBTGJK5GjZ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 8, 2019

The House Judiciary Committee held its first impeachment hearing on Wednesday at it was a total bust.

The Democrats trotted out left-wing, Trump-hating law professors to lecture Americans on the Constitution.

The next House Judiciary impeachment hearing is scheduled for Monday to compete with the DOJ IG report on FISA abuses.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone on Friday sent House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) a letter informing his committee that President Trump’s lawyers will not be participating in his sham impeachment hearing.

“As you know, your impeachment inquiry is completely baseless and has violated basic principles of due process and fundamental fairness,” Cipollone wrote.

